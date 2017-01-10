Charged again while on bail

37392
The man facing an attempted murder charge stemming from a late night stabbing in Kelowna on Dec. 4 remains in custody, and may stay there for some time, after he allegedly breached his bail conditions while assaulting a police officer.

After a man showed up at the Chevron gas station at Harvey Avenue and Pandosy Street with stab wounds, police found and arrested 31-year-old Ken Butler on the 1300 block of Water Street in downtown Kelowna in the early hours of Dec. 5.

He was charged with attempted murder for a stabbing police believe took place on the 400 block of Leon Avenue.

The victim was recovering from his wounds in hospital following the stabbing. 

Butler was granted bail two days after his arrest, but did not meet his release conditions until Dec. 12.

Eight days after his release, Butler was arrested again and charged with four counts of breaching his bail conditions.

Ten days after his arrest, additional charges of assaulting a police officer and mischief under $5,000 were approved, stemming from the Dec. 20 arrest.

Butler made a brief appearance in Kelowna court Tuesday by video feed. The Crown is applying to revoke Butler's previous bail, but a date for that hearing has yet to be set.  

