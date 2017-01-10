NeurVana suit dismissed

Photo: Contributed NeurVana treatment facility

A Kelowna youth treatment facility that was closed down in 2013 amid allegations of client mistreatment has lost its lawsuit against the government.

David and Susan Kenney began operating NeurVana Recovery and Wellness Centre in Kelowna in 2011, claiming to provide “wellness services” to adolescents and young adults facing emotional and behavioural problems until it was shut down in December 2013 by the Ministry of Children and Family Development.

The centre used activities such as yoga, meditation, healthy eating, life coaching and “brainwave optimization” treatments to purportedly help the troubled youth. Because they never claimed to provide medical or psychiatric treatment, the Kenneys did not believe they needed an Interior Health community care licence to operate. The government disagreed, shutting down the facility on Dec. 6.

The ministry was first made aware of issues at the facility after a neighbour made a complaint on Nov. 27, 2013, claiming three young girls had shown up at her house over the previous two weeks trying to escape the facility.

“The first girl had arrived at approximately 5 a.m. one morning, flagging down the informant’s husband as he left the driveway, asking for a ride to the airport,” the recent BC Supreme Court decision states. “Both she and the second girl from NeurVana had arrived with bare feet. The informant expressed concern, based on the youths’ presentations, that something was not right at NeurVana and the youths might not be safe there.”

A fourth girl later arrived at the neighbour's home, saying she would rather sleep on the streets than at NeurVana.

During their investigation of the facility, Ministry staff learned more details about how the youth were treated.

Upon arrival, the youth's personal belongings, including photographs and stuffed animals, were confiscated. Girls at the facility said they were not allowed to shave or wear make up or nail polish.

Several clients at the facility described David Kenney as “verbally abusive.”

Upon arrival, Kenney would have what he called a “confidential” one-on-one interview with clients, where they would divulge personal details about what brought them to the facility.

“Mr. Kenney would later use that information against the youths, to embarrass or ridicule them, and as a means of control,” the judgment states. “(One client) had confided to Mr. Kenney how being made fun of and bullied over his size was a very painful and difficult thing for him. One morning at breakfast, the boy was putting syrup on his oatmeal and Mr. Kenney singled him out in front of the others, criticizing him for using so much sugar, bringing his weight into the spotlight, and knowingly and purposely bullying and ridiculing the boy in front of the others.”

During the investigation, Kenney called the youth liars and described them as manipulative.

Kenney had filed a lawsuit against the ministry and Interior Health in 2015, claiming they acted unlawfully in shutting the facility down. Justice Anthony Saunders recently dismissed the suit and ordered Interior Health's court costs to be paid by Kenney.

In a statement, Kenney said he is disappointed with the ruling and is considering an appeal.

“NeurVana was a professionally run facility dedicated to helping troubled youth, always putting their interests first,” he said. “We are proud of the help we provided to over 100 youths during our time in operation.”

Kenney is the brother of Jason Kenney, former Member of Parliament for Calgary Midnapore.

Following the closure of NeurVana in Kelowna, the David and Susan Kenney opened a similar operation in Ontario called the Wellbeing Institute, which claims to a offer a “proven, new way to recover” for several problems, including depression, addiction, concussions, ADD/ADHD and PTSD.

Despite the claims, a disclaimer at the bottom of their website states: “We do no treat, diagnose or cure medical conditions.”

Since January 2016, most of the information about the Wellbeing Institute's techniques have been removed from the website.