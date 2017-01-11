Flu epidemic on the rise

Photo: Getty Images

The outbreak of influenza within the Okanagan is worse than it was two years ago.

That according to Pamela deBruin, manager of communicable disease and immunization programs with Interior Health.

DeBruin says the cases of flu are surpassing the number of cases two years ago when H3N2 was also the predominant circulating virus.

"Although we typically do expect influenza to increase and peak at this time of year, the impact to the community, in terms of lab confirmed cases, we are surpassing the last couple of years," said deBruin.

"We haven't yet been able to say we've peaked because we are still on that upward slope."

Typically, the flu season can run from the middle of December through the end of January. DeBruin says the cases of influenza has picked up over the past three weeks.

The Okanagan has been hit particularly hard.

Of the four regions within Interior Health, deBruin says the Okanagan has recorded more cases of influenza this season.

"Of the 212 lab confirmed cases, 127 were in the Okanagan," said deBruin.

"The other marker we look at is where those outbreaks are happening in long-term care facilities. To the end of Jan. 7, 20 of the 29 respiratory outbreaks this year were in the Okanagan."

At the present time, 21 long-term care facilities are in the midst of an outbreak of either the flu or gastrointestinal illness.

Sixteen of those are within the Okanagan, seven in Kelowna.

Some outbreaks are still being declared.

The instances of influenza stated by deBruin are only cases confirmed by the lab. She says it doesn't paint the entire picture of any given community.

"The true burden of influenza in the community is not known, because there are lots of people that may not come forward for testing, and we don't routinely swab for it.

"Even during our outbreaks, we don't swab every resident. One we have a few samples and we know what the cause is, we don't have to sample everybody."