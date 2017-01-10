37392
38338

Kelowna  

Housing starts end strong

- | Story: 185625

The Central Okanagan's housing market had a strong finish to 2016.

According to stats released by the Canada Mortgage Housing Corporation, housing starts in the Kelowna Census Metropolitan area trended at 2,292 units in December.

That's up slightly from the 1,905 units the previous month. 

“Housing starts in Kelowna finished the year strong with both single-detached and multi-unit construction up significantly in December,” said Taylor Pardy, CMHC senior market analyst.

“Overall, the number of new homes that got underway in 2016 exceeded 2015’s total housing starts by 72 per cent. Increased migration to the Kelowna area and changing demographics kept demand high for all
housing types.”

Housing starts were up slightly in Kamloops and down slightly in both Prince George and Vernon.

In terms of actual numbers, the Central Okanagan saw 316 single and multi-family housing starts in December, up from just 86 in December of 2015.

Year-over-year, there were 2,196 housing starts in the Central Okanagan in 2016. That compares with 1,280 in 2015. Overall housing starts were also up in Vernon, Kamloops and Prince George in 2016.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Kelowna News

38034
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.
36599


37590


Real Estate
2921026
5259 big White Rd
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$529,900
more details


37593


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Lola
Lola Kelowna SPCA >


36634


36585


thetango-expectations-0110201764

Expectations vs. Reality

Galleries
We all have some expectations on how we want our world to be. Unfortunately in some cases like these, reality comes crashing down...
thetango-expectations-0110201774
Expectations vs. Reality (2)
Galleries
They say don’t expect too much and now you know why.
Guy steals the World Darts Championship trophy during match
Guy steals the World Darts Championship trophy during match
Must Watch
Of any trophy to steal, I think the World darts championship...
prince_had_25_million_in_real_estate_67_gold_bars_and_cash_hoard_-_report.jpg
Prince had $25 million in real estate, 67 gold bars and cash hoard – report
Music
An inventory of Prince's estate found the late musician had...
Kayaking through a cave system is not for the claustrophobic
Kayaking through a cave system is not for the claustrophobic
Must Watch
It is epically beautiful, but if you have any sort of anxiety...
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
December 12, 2016 @ 08:30 am
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
35733