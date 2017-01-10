Housing starts end strong

Photo: File Photo

The Central Okanagan's housing market had a strong finish to 2016.

According to stats released by the Canada Mortgage Housing Corporation, housing starts in the Kelowna Census Metropolitan area trended at 2,292 units in December.

That's up slightly from the 1,905 units the previous month.

“Housing starts in Kelowna finished the year strong with both single-detached and multi-unit construction up significantly in December,” said Taylor Pardy, CMHC senior market analyst.

“Overall, the number of new homes that got underway in 2016 exceeded 2015’s total housing starts by 72 per cent. Increased migration to the Kelowna area and changing demographics kept demand high for all

housing types.”

Housing starts were up slightly in Kamloops and down slightly in both Prince George and Vernon.

In terms of actual numbers, the Central Okanagan saw 316 single and multi-family housing starts in December, up from just 86 in December of 2015.

Year-over-year, there were 2,196 housing starts in the Central Okanagan in 2016. That compares with 1,280 in 2015. Overall housing starts were also up in Vernon, Kamloops and Prince George in 2016.