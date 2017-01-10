38252

Kelowna  

Van ends up in lake

- | Story: 185622

UPDATE: 11 a.m.

Kelowna RCMP say a van partly submerged in Okanagan Lake may have been dumped there on purpose.

The brown Ford Econoline camper van was found Tuesday morning at the Cook Road boat launch near Hotel Eldorado.

Rescuers with the Kelowna Fire Department found no one inside.

Anyone with information about the vehicle is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300

ORIGINAL: 10:05 a.m.

A van took an icy dip into Okanagan Lake sometime last night.

It was still partially underwater at the boat launch near the Hotel Eldorado this morning.

It's unknown how the van ended up in the lake. 

Kelowna RCMP say they're investigating.

Castanet will update as more information becomes available. 

