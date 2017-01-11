37392
The dire state of childcare

It's as hard to find a daycare space for your child as it is to find a place to live in Kelowna.

"It's dire."

That's how Michelle Dickie, executive director of the Kelowna Child Care Society, described the situation with finding, and retaining, childcare in the Central Okanagan.

Castanet initially contacted Dickie over concerns student parents were losing space within the Young Parent Program, run out of KSS.

Dickie admitted seven young parents are struggling to stay in high school because they can't find enough staff to run the program.

But, Dickie said, the situation runs much deeper.

"Parents aren't able to find childcare. One of our programs supports parents looking for childcare," said Dickie.

"We get phone calls every day from parents desperate to find childcare. Everybody we talk to, we are suggesting they get on a wait list as soon as possible."

And those wait times can be long.

Dickie says it's worse for the infant-toddler program (zero to 36 months) where you can be looking at anywhere from a six- to eight-month wait.

"And, there are outliers. We've heard people have been on wait lists for a certain centre for 18 months."

A  large part of the problem is finding people qualified to provide quality childcare.

She says centres are having difficulty raising wages, partly because parents are not able to afford childcare.

"The cost of chilcdare is slowly going up, however, the childcare operating grant and the childcare subsidy has not increased in years."

For infant-toddler care, parents can pay between $1,100 and $1,200 a month for one child. That is, if they can find a space.

Dickie says she knows of programs that do have space but can't fill the, and some that have had to shut down some programs altogether.

