37392
38196

Kelowna  

Wrong place for industrial

- | Story: 185585

The way has been paved for a new mixed-use commercial building on St. Paul Street in downtown Kelowna.

City council Monday unanimously approved a rezoning application to remove the designation of a piece of property from industrial to commercial use.

The property is in the heart of the downtown area, surrounded by four other mixed-use developments.

"Industrial doesn't make any sense in this particular location. A C7 (commercial zone) is much more appropriate for the location and future development for the area," said Coun. Gail Given.

The developer is proposing to build a six-storey retail-commercial building on the property, which is currently being used as a parking lot.

The proposal is for ground-floor commercial with five floors of office space above.

"Further design details and the overall project will be explored during the development permit phase," said planner Adam Cseke.

While plans for the development are not complete, current plans would require several variances, including parking which calls for just 13 stalls.

Council was only permitted to speak to the rezoning itself, not any potential variances which may be proposed.

That prompted some concern from Coun. Charlie Hodge, who said he may have some issues with what is being asked for.

Coun. Ryan Donn also stated a concern hat a six-storey building may have only 13 parking stalls.

However, speaking to the matter at hand, Coun. Luke Stack said without knowing what kind of development was going up, just asking for the rezoning to a commercial zone is an an obvious yes.

Council will see the firm development details once all the plans are in place.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Kelowna News

37143
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.
36599


37590


Real Estate
2882585
3434 Lumby Mabel Lake Road
8 bedrooms 5 baths
$1,900,000
more details
36801


37593


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Cagney
Cagney Kelowna SPCA >


37589


38027


thetango-dailydose-0109201734

Daily Dose – January 10, 2017

Daily Dose
Fortunately horses are permitted to check out today’s Daily Dose…
thetango-dailydose-0109201724
Daily Dose – January 10, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
Whether it’s planes or beer, come take a flight with us!
kim_kardashian_robbery_investigation_sees_15_people_arrested_-_report.jpg
Kim Kardashian robbery investigation sees 15 people arrested – report
Showbiz
Police have reportedly arrested 15 people in connection with the...
screen-shot-2017-01-09-at-12-56-04-pm
Monday Sports Gifs – January 9, 2017
Galleries
The best highlights from the past week (or so) in the sports...
screen-shot-2017-01-09-at-1-05-40-pm
Monday Sports Gifs – January 9, 2017 (2)
Galleries
Yes, even Spiderman found his way into Monday Sports gifs…
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
December 12, 2016 @ 08:30 am
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
37888
36358