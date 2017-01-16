1 in budget presentation

Photo: Wayne Moore

You may not like how many tax dollars the City of Kelowna takes, but you can be buoyed by the fact those taking it are the best-of-the-best.

For a 15th straight year, the city's financial department was presented with the Distinguished Budget Preparation Award.

The award is presented each year by the Government Finance Officers Association, a non-profit organization that serves more than 18,000 government finance professionals throughout North America and recognizes excellence in financial reporting.

The award recognizes governments that “prepare budget documents of the very highest quality that reflect both the guidelines established by the National Advisory Council on State and Local Budgeting and the GFOA’s best practices on budgeting.”

"Fifteen years is a remarkable feat," said Mayor Colin Basran.

"I want to thank you for making something that for a lot of people, I will admit myself included, can be quite complicated and making it in such a way that we are able to understand it."

Basran acknowledged 2016 was not an easy year for staff with a federal audit which was very taxing on resources.