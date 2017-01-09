38252
38338

Kelowna  

Evening Update Jan. 9

- | Story: 185580

Castanet's Evening Update for Monday, Jan. 9, with reporter Wayne Moore.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Kelowna News

36513
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.
36509


37590


Real Estate
2848092
#53-3381 Village Green Way
3 bedrooms 1 baths
$74,900
more details


37968


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Cagney
Cagney Kelowna SPCA >


37589




screen-shot-2017-01-09-at-12-56-04-pm

Monday Sports Gifs – January 9, 2017

Galleries
The best highlights from the past week (or so) in the sports world are here! World’s Fastest 180 Hit In Competition untitled...
screen-shot-2017-01-09-at-1-05-40-pm
Monday Sports Gifs – January 9, 2017 (2)
Galleries
Yes, even Spiderman found his way into Monday Sports gifs…
screen-shot-2017-01-09-at-11-10-13-am
A wire spool rolling down the highway
Must Watch
This wooden spool wanted to get to Uniontown, PA and it...
ed_sheeran_issued_a_speeding_ticket.jpg
Ed Sheeran issued a speeding ticket
Music
Ed Sheeran was slapped with a fine after he was caught speeding...
The ‘Ice Disc’ is our new favourite natural phenomenon
The ‘Ice Disc’ is our new favourite natural phenomenon
Must Watch
An ice disc forms when a section of ice on a partially frozen...
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
December 12, 2016 @ 08:30 am
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
38014