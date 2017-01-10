Can you handle the snow?

Photo: Contributed

Southern Interior drivers might be able to handle snow and wintry roads better than other British Columbians.

Call volumes to ICBC's Dial-a-Claim in the Southern Interior for the first week of 2017 is down compared to last year and Sam Corea, senior communications specialist says it could be because drivers “are more used to snowy and wintry roads.”

The entire province and Lower Mainland has not changed much for call volume, but Vancouver Island has had a slightly higher call volume from last year with a 129 call increase.

“We can’t say specifically or draw any conclusions from one month to the next, however, at this time of the year, we are always reminding motorists to adjust their driving for challenging road conditions,” said Corea.

Calls in the Southern Interior are lower for the first eight days of 2017 with 746 less calls than in 2016.

“The Lower Mainland has certainly seen its fair share of challenging road conditions with at least five snow days in December,” Corea said.

Dial-a-Claim call volume for all of B.C. is actually down with only 25,435 calls for the first week of 2017 compared to 27,153 for this time last year.