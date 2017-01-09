Photo: UBCO file photo

Students, staff and faculty at UBC's Okanagan campus are being asked to dress down to stand up for victims of sexual assault.

On Jan. 18, students, staff and faculty are asked to wear denim to make a statement about sexual assault, consent and gender-based violence.

January is Sexual Assault Awareness Month and a number of workshops and events taking place, the third Wednesday is set aside as Denim Day.

The annual tradition started after an Italian court overturned a rape charge in 1998 because the victim was wearing tight jeans.

The ruling stated since the victim's jeans were tight, she had to have helped remove them and as a result gave consent to her attacker.

Angered by this ruling, people around the world showed support for the victim by wearing denim.

Starting at noon at Jan. 18, the Denim Day Clothesline Project begins in the Fipke Centre foyer. Activities include a community art project and people are asked to bring denim that can be painted and decorated. The pieces will then be hung for the rest of the UBC community to see. People are also encouraged to wear a Denim Day sticker.

Sexual assault awareness activities continue throughout the month of January at UBC Okanagan. All events are organized by the Sexual Assault and Rape Awareness (SARA) group.