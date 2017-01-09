Landslide a mystery

Photo: Carol Wardley

The reason a road suddenly collapsed in Peachland will remain a mystery, for now.

Crews are continuing to investigate after a large portion of Renfrew Road collapsed during a landslide in Peachland.

Almost an entire lane collapsed on Friday around 1 p.m. and the southbound lane of Highway 97 was covered with earth and fallen trees.

“Geotechnical engineers have been brought in again today and we are still investigating the cause of the slide before proceeding,” said Joe Mitchell, director of operations with the community of Peachland.

Mitchell said the hillside is now stable and that an emergency route is being used to allow people access to their homes.

Peachland Mayor Cindy Fortin said emergency repairs are being conducted on a sewer line break and BC Hydro was on site over the weekend to replace a damaged power pole.

It's unclear when the road will reopen, as crews are still trying to understand why the landslide happened in the first place.