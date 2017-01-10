Kelly joins Castanet team

Castanet has another new face on its news team.

Alanna Kelly joins Castanet's Kelowna staff from Toronto, where she most recently served as a digital reporter for City TV.

Kelly also previously worked for Sportsnet Hometown Hockey and Sportsnet magazine.

She received her masters degree in journalism from Ryerson University.

An athlete, she has competed nationally in track and field, in heptathlon, and while at the University of Windsor in pentathlon.

Originally from Aurora, Ont., Alanna spent plenty of time in Halifax.

She's covered everything from the Toronto Maple Leafs to breaking news, crime, investigative journalism and the death of former Toronto mayor Rob Ford.

You will be seeing plenty of Alanna on video. If you have a story idea or news tip for her, email her at [email protected]