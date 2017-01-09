38252

Kelowna  

Cold keeps coming

It's a unique sight to see – ice on Okanagan Lake.

Environment Canada said it's rare for Okanagan Lake to freeze, as it has in places. The weather service also said frigid temperatures will be sticking around for the week.

“A ridge of high pressure from the north will cause cold temperatures to build,” said Environment Canada meteorologist Alyssa Charbonneau. “Starting (Tuesday) morning and continuing into the night, there will be a low of -14 C.”

Periods of snow will continue on Monday, and cold, dry weather is expected for Tuesday.

It will warm up Sunday when temperatures are expected to hover around -1 C.

Charbonneau said December was definitely colder than normal, but the temperatures weren’t too extreme.

“It wasn't record-breaking or too unusual,” she said.

