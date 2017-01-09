37392

Kelowna  

Comedy for fentanyl

The cause is heavy, but the show will be light.

An upcoming comedy show will raise money for families who have been impacted by the fentanyl crisis, and overdoses in general.

"Even though Kelowna Comedy is supporting a serious and important local cause, the show promises to be light and fun," say organizers.

Kelowna comedian David Kopp said he was approached by Colleen Hanson, whose son, Miguel, died of an overdose at 31 years old. 

Hanson is connected with Moms Stop the Harm, a network of Canadian mothers and families whose loved ones have died due to substance misuse.

Her son was an artist and snowboarder whose struggle with mental health landed him in jail.

"I have his last drawing, that he sent me for my birthday last year, tattooed on my foot," she said. "It is a replica of the rose that he wanted to send me."

After Hanson's conversation with Kopp, he said he wanted to help the cause.

Proceeds from Friday's 7 p.m. show at Dakoda’s Comedy Lounge will support the cause. Tickets are $15 at the door.

