Kelowna  

Slow and slippery

The Monday morning commute is slow and slippery.

Snow overnight and this morning has city snow-clearing crews throughout the Okanagan busy.

Meanwhile, DriveBC has warnings peppered along Highway 97 and Highway 33 about compact snow and slippery sections.

Flurries are expected to continue off and on today and tonight.

While the Coquihalla Connector reopened overnight after a crash Sunday, Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for the Coquihalla between Hope and Merritt.

Up to 15 centimetres is expected to fall.

"An onshore flow of moist unstable air is producing heavy snow along the Coquihalla highway from Hope to Merritt," says the weather service.

"Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow."

Audio
December 12, 2016 @ 08:30 am
