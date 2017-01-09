38252

Kelowna  

Hurry up and wait at YLW

Castanet has received reports that a WestJet flight from Kelowna to Edmonton was delayed on the tarmac for three and half hours Sunday night.

Flight WS312 was scheduled to depart at 9:05 p.m., but apparently due to de-icing problems did not leave YLW until 12:51 a.m.

According to unconfirmed reports, de-icing liquid may have been incorrectly applied. Then, the aircraft apparently had to wait for other flights to depart.

"My son has been sitting in the airplane for three hours now," one tipster informed Castanet. 

The tipster said the plane returned to the gate twice, but passengers did not disembark and were held on the aircraft. 

Castanet has reached out to the airline and to Kelowna International Airport for more information.

According to flight-tracking website flightaware.com, WS312 took off at 12:51 a.m. and landed in Edmonton at 2:48 a.m. with a delay of three hours and 33 minutes.

