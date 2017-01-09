De-icer fixed, flights OK

Photo: WestJet

UPDATE: 10:10 a.m.

Kelowna airport director Sam Samaddar says flights are getting off the ground "relatively close to schedule" at YLW this morning.

Following the delay of a WestJet flight to Edmonton by more than three hours Sunday night, Samaddar says a mechanical issue with de-icing equipment caused a cascading effect on the runway.

The problem caused three departing flights to be delayed by 60 minutes or more, and one flight was cancelled.

"We are dealing with winter conditions and active snow," said Samaddar. "But crews have been making sure the runway and taxiways are ready and in very good condition.

"Mechanical issues with the de-icing equipment caused delays for planes getting off the gate. Because of this, inbound flights didn't have gate positions and had to hold on the taxiway.

"It caused cascading effect that led to the delays."

The affected flights were with WestJet and Air Canada.

Inbound flights were delayed by 54 to 120 minutes in reaching the gates because of the backlog.

The de-icing equipment is owned and operated by the airlines, not the airport, said Samaddar, but it's his understanding it has been repaired and is back in action.â€‹

"I'm told it is fine this morning and was repaired overnight," he said.

UPDATE: 9:55 a.m.

WestJet confirms two flights experienced significant delays and one flight was cancelled due to issues with de-icing machines.

"WestJet apologizes to our guests at the Kelowna airport last night who ended up experiencing significant delays and a cancellation due to maintenance issues with the de-icing machines," said Lauren Stewart with WestJet.

"As always, safety is our top priority and with significant snowfall in the area we were unable to depart until such time as de-icing could occur."

WestJet flight 212 from Kelowna to Edmonton and flight 884 from Kelowna to Calgary experienced three-hour delays, while WestJet flight 469 from Kelowna to Vancouver was cancelled.

"Because of the delayed departures, two arrivals, WestJet flight 325 Calgary/Kelowna and 3313 Edmonton/Kelowna were delayed getting to their gates," she said.

"We have reaccomodated all guests from the cancelled Kelowna/Vancouver flight and are now back to normal operations with all de-icing machines fully functioning."

ORIGINAL: 6:20 a.m.

Castanet has received reports that a WestJet flight from Kelowna to Edmonton was delayed on the tarmac for three and half hours Sunday night.

Flight WS312 was scheduled to depart at 9:05 p.m., but apparently due to de-icing problems did not leave YLW until 12:51 a.m.

According to unconfirmed reports, de-icing liquid may have been incorrectly applied. Then, the aircraft apparently had to wait for other flights to depart.

"My son has been sitting in the airplane for three hours now," one tipster informed Castanet.



The tipster said the plane returned to the gate twice, but passengers did not disembark and were held on the aircraft.



Castanet has reached out to the airline and to Kelowna International Airport for more information.

According to flight-tracking website flightaware.com, WS312 took off at 12:51 a.m. and landed in Edmonton at 2:48 a.m. with a delay of three hours and 33 minutes.