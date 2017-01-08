Cougar in custody

Photo: Contributed

UPDATE: 10:34 p.m.

Conservation officers have subdued the cougar that was spotted in the 2100 block of Benvoulin Court Sunday evening.

After arriving at around 10 p.m., conservation officers were able to tranquilize the big cat from second-floor balcony of an apartment building near to the cougar.

It managed to move about a block before succumbing to the tranquilizer, and officers were able to take custody of it.

The cat will be released sometime Sunday night or on Monday when it wakes up from the tranquilizer.

ORIGINAL: 9:27 p.m.

A cougar has been spotted in the 2100 block of Benvoulin Court in Kelowna by Orchard Park Mall.

Castanet has received several tips that the cougar is in the area, and Kelowna RCMP has advised that the Conservation Officer Service has been notified.

Conservation officers are reportedly on their way, but in the meantime, police are asking people to keep their distance.

RCMP is attempting to keep from scaring the big cat away from the area until conservation officers arrive on scene.

– with files from Wayne Moore