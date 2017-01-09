Cougar euthanized

Photo: CTV

UPDATE: 2:55 p.m.

A cougar captured outside a Kelowna apartment building has been euthanized.

Initially, conservation officers were going to release the animal, but its poor health made them rethink the plan, CTV News reports.

The big cat had problems with its teeth and sores all over its body. It was decided the animal was too sick to be released into the wild.

UPDATE: 6:30 a.m.

Kelowna RCMP are providing more details about a cougar encounter Sunday night.

Police were alerted at 8:49 p.m. to the big cat's presence at an apartment building on the 2100 block of Cooper Road, says Const. Steve Holmes.

The large, female cougar was taking shelter in a brick alcove just outside the main entrance doors to the complex. Tenants wisely kept their distance and stayed inside the building until police arrived.



While police monitored the situation, the Conservation Service was notified, and two COs used a tranquilizer gun to dart the animal. It made a run for it, but didn't get far before succumbing to the sleep agent.



"Clearly this situation ended in the best possible way", said Holmes. "People were prudent in leaving the cougar alone, and the conservation officers did a terrific job in dealing with this beautiful but dangerous animal, protecting both her and the public in the process."

UPDATE: 10:34 p.m.

Conservation officers have subdued the cougar that was spotted on the 2100 block of Benvoulin Court Sunday evening.

After arriving about 10 p.m., conservation officers were able to tranquilize the big cat from a second-floor balcony of an apartment building beside the cougar.

It managed to move about a block before succumbing to the tranquilizer, and officers were able to take custody of it.

The cat will be released sometime Sunday night or on Monday, when it wakes up from the tranquilizer.

ORIGINAL: 9:27 p.m.

A cougar has been spotted on the 2100 block of Benvoulin Court in Kelowna by Orchard Park Mall.

Castanet has received several tips that the cougar is in the area, and Kelowna RCMP has advised that the Conservation Officer Service has been notified.

Conservation officers are reportedly on their way, but in the meantime, police are asking people to keep their distance.

RCMP is attempting to keep from scaring the big cat away from the area until conservation officers arrive on scene.

– with files from Wayne Moore