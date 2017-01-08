Cougar by Orchard Park

Photo: Contributed

A cougar has been spotted in the 2100 block of Benvoulin Court in Kelowna by Orchard Park Mall.

Castanet has received several tips that the cougar is in the area, and Kelowna RCMP has advised that the Conservation Officer Service has been notified.

Conservation officers are reportedly on their way, but in the meantime, police are asking people to keep their distance.

RCMP is attempting to keep from scaring the big cat away from the area until conservation officers arrive on scene.