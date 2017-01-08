38252

Kelowna  

'Bumper cars' in Kelowna

- | Story: 185478

With the snow piling on Kelowna, RCMP say it's "bumper cars" on the roads Sunday evening, having responded to several accidents already.

The RCMP is warning drivers to be careful during the snowfall, which is expected to hit 15 centimetres on Sunday.

Traffic appears to be thinning out, with people not out as much at this time of the day, but police are reminding drivers to slow down.

In particular, police are asking people to be careful around intersections and coming down to Kelowna from Big White.

 

An officer said he hasn't seen any snow plows on the streets, but added that doesn't necessarily mean they aren't at work.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kelowna News

Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.
36509


37590


Real Estate
2915563
23-3225 Shannon Lake Rd
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$169,900
more details
36866




Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Cassidy
Cassidy Kelowna SPCA >


37589


36684


Cricket fielding gone wrong

Cricket fielding gone wrong

Must Watch
“Oh Full impact just where you don’t want it.” Lets show it in slow motion 5 more times from different angles.
casey_affleck_pulls_out_of_directing_comeback_-_report.jpg
Casey Affleck pulls out of directing comeback – report
Showbiz
Actor and filmmaker Casey Affleck will reportedly no longer be...
thetango-truefacts-0106201700
Painfully true facts about everyday life
Galleries
Sometimes the truth can be harsh.
thetango-truefacts-0106201706
Painfully true facts about everyday life (2)
Galleries
BRB, going for ice cream and then I’ll get on that task of...
Control room audio during Mariah Carey’s NYE performance
Control room audio during Mariah Carey’s NYE performance
Must Watch
You’ve gotta love seeing the people that can’t tell...
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
December 12, 2016 @ 08:30 am
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
33119
36358