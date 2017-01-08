'Bumper cars' in Kelowna

Photo: File photo

With the snow piling on Kelowna, RCMP say it's "bumper cars" on the roads Sunday evening, having responded to several accidents already.

The RCMP is warning drivers to be careful during the snowfall, which is expected to hit 15 centimetres on Sunday.

Traffic appears to be thinning out, with people not out as much at this time of the day, but police are reminding drivers to slow down.

In particular, police are asking people to be careful around intersections and coming down to Kelowna from Big White.

An officer said he hasn't seen any snow plows on the streets, but added that doesn't necessarily mean they aren't at work.