Another cougar sighting

Photo: Dawn Littlechilds

A cougar may have been spotted in the Black Mountain area Sunday afternoon.

Dawn Littlechilds, who lives on Lynrick Road, said she and her son both gasped when they saw a large animal bound past them.

“It went by so fast that I couldn’t see it clearly, but it sure looked like a large cat pouncing across the street,” said Littlechilds.

The animal was seen running from The Gate courtyard across the street towards the duplexes around 12:30 p.m. They recalled that it was brown in colour.

At first, Littlechilds though it was a bobcat, but when she spoke with a conservation officer they told her the description was more of a cougar.

There have been multiple bobcat sightings in the Okanagan over the past few weeks and even a cougar sighting on Wednesday.

“Our kids play out there (and) there are a lot of kids in the area so it is a little bit scary,” she said.

Another cougar was also spotted at Benvoulin Court Sunday evening, and conservation officers were called to the scene.

Have you seen a big cat on the prowl? Send you pictures and information to [email protected]