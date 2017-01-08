37392

Kelowna  

Salt shortage as storm brews

Kelowna is about to be blasted with snow and many local hardware stores are low, or completely out of salt. 

Up to 15 cm of snow is expected to roll through B.C. Interior on Sunday, bringing with it an Arctic blast.

The Home Depot in Kelowna said it is completely out of salt and could not give an exact date when they expect to be restocked. They did add that they have plenty of shovels in store.

“We did get close to running out,” said a sale associated at Kelowna Home Hardware Building Centre said, but they were able to replenish their stock of salt this weekend.

Walmart in Vernon is on their last few bags and the Kelowna location said they are very low on supply. Rona also said it was almost completely out of salt.

Earlier this week, the City of Vancouver was offering free road salt at firehall locations but many ran out of supply.

Environment Canada said the snow is expected to taper off Monday.

