38252
37973

Kelowna  

Ice salt shortage

- | Story: 185456

UPDATE: Jan. 9, 8:25 a.m.

Another store, Shippers Supply at 1888 Spall Road, has contacted Castanet to report it has ice melt in stock – for now.

UPDATE: 5:07 p.m.

The West Kelowna Canadian Tire told Castanet that they were able to secure several full pallets of various ice melts and salts, including pet safe products before running out of supplies.  

ORIGINAL: 1:06 p.m.

Kelowna is about to be blasted with snow and many local hardware stores are low, or completely out of salt. 

Up to 15 cm of snow is expected to roll through B.C. Interior on Sunday, bringing with it an Arctic blast.

The Home Depot in Kelowna said it is completely out of salt and could not give an exact date when they expect to be restocked. They did add that they have plenty of shovels in store.

“We did get close to running out,” said a sales associate at Kelowna Home Hardware Building Centre, but they were able to replenish their stock of salt this weekend.

Walmart in Vernon is on their last few bags and the Kelowna location said they are very low on supply. Rona also said it was almost completely out of salt.

Earlier this week, the City of Vancouver was offering free road salt at firehall locations but many ran out of supply.

Environment Canada said the snow is expected to taper off Monday.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Kelowna News

38006
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.
36599


37590


Real Estate
2921999
2634 Lucinde Road
4 bedrooms 3 baths
$899,000
more details
36513




Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Cagney
Cagney Kelowna SPCA >


37589


38138


How to clear a road without a snowplow

How to clear a road without a snowplow

Must Watch
When you live in Northern Ontario, you know all the tricks about clearing snow. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NdQyuKb0HaA
thetango-dailydose-1206201678
Daily Dose – January 9, 2017
Daily Dose
Take aim at today’s Daily Dose!
thetango-dailydose-0106201787
Daily Dose – January 9, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
You’ll want to be seated for this gallery.
ed_sheeran_played_new_music_to_random_strangers_while_drunk.jpg
Ed Sheeran played new music to random strangers while drunk
Music
Ed Sheeran ended up playing his new music to strangers when he...
Cricket fielding gone wrong
Cricket fielding gone wrong
Must Watch
“Oh Full impact just where you don’t want it.”
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
December 12, 2016 @ 08:30 am
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
37614