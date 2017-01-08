38252

Kelowna  

Housing sales cooling off

Revelstoke and Peachland had a decrease in month-over-month residential sale and listing activity, according to the Okanagan Mainline Real Estate Board.

OMREB said there was a 21 per cent decrease with only 453 sales in December compared to 571 in November. 

“While the market is cooling, it is doing so at a slow and steady rate,” said OMRED president Anthony Bastiaanssen.

Listing activity also slowed with 407 listings in December compared to 701 in November.

“We are still pretty light on inventory, which will likely buoy pricing until more product becomes available,” Anthony Bastiaanssen said.

First-time buyers made up the majority of people purchasing properties in November, which increased since October. 

“First-time buyers continue to be a prominent buyer here in the Okanagan, and more first-time buyers may be able to realize the dream of homeownership with the help of a recently announced B.C. government program that assists first-time buyers with repayable down payment assistance loans,” he said.

Bastiaanssen added that the market is returning to more normal conditions and home buyers will have more time for decision making. 

