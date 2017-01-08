More snow on the way

Photo: File photo

A heavy snowfall warning has been issued for the South Thompson region.

Environment Canada saying up to 15 cm of snow is expected.

Weather forecasters say “a vigorous frontal system will move across southern British Columbia tonight and Monday. Pacific moisture will move over the B.C. Interior where arctic air is well entrenched. Snowfall will quickly move into the Interior late this afternoon or early this evening ahead of the front.”

Around 15 cm of snow is expected for the Thompson-Shuswap area before easing late overnight or Monday morning as the front moves through the Interior.

And the Okanagan will not get through winter's latest blast unscathed with up to 10 cm of the white stuff expected to blanket the Valley in the next 24 hours.

The snow will taper off Monday and give way to cloudy skies and temperatures hovering around the -10C mark.

People are advised to prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.