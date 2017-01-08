38252

Kelowna  

More snow on the way

- | Story: 185451

A heavy snowfall warning has been issued for the South Thompson region.

Environment Canada saying up to 15 cm of snow is expected.

Weather forecasters say “a vigorous frontal system will move across southern British Columbia tonight and Monday. Pacific moisture will move over the B.C. Interior where arctic air is well entrenched. Snowfall will quickly move into the Interior late this afternoon or early this evening ahead of the front.”

Around 15 cm of snow is expected for the Thompson-Shuswap area before easing late overnight or Monday morning as the front moves through the Interior.

And the Okanagan will not get through winter's latest blast unscathed with up to 10 cm of the white stuff expected to blanket the Valley in the next 24 hours.

The snow will taper off Monday and give way to cloudy skies and temperatures hovering around the -10C mark.

People are advised to prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kelowna News

Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.
36599


37590


Real Estate
2921008
Big White Chalet Suite
$275,000
more details


38138


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Cassidy
Cassidy Kelowna SPCA >


37589


36049


Cricket fielding gone wrong

Cricket fielding gone wrong

Must Watch
“Oh Full impact just where you don’t want it.” Lets show it in slow motion 5 more times from different angles.
casey_affleck_pulls_out_of_directing_comeback_-_report.jpg
Casey Affleck pulls out of directing comeback – report
Showbiz
Actor and filmmaker Casey Affleck will reportedly no longer be...
thetango-truefacts-0106201700
Painfully true facts about everyday life
Galleries
Sometimes the truth can be harsh.
thetango-truefacts-0106201706
Painfully true facts about everyday life (2)
Galleries
BRB, going for ice cream and then I’ll get on that task of...
Control room audio during Mariah Carey’s NYE performance
Control room audio during Mariah Carey’s NYE performance
Must Watch
You’ve gotta love seeing the people that can’t tell...
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
December 12, 2016 @ 08:30 am
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
38074