Kelowna  

Lucky duck off the menu

Carrie Hauser watched an episode of National Geographic unfold live in her backyard involving a large cat and a lucky duck.

On Friday, the McKenzie Road resident was looking into her backyard when she saw the cat carrying a mallard in its mouth.

Hauser said the large feline has been hanging around the neighbourhood for a couple of years, and at first she thought it was a bobcat, but after showing pictures of the critter to a local wildlife expert, it was determined the cat is a Maine coon.

Maine coons are house cats that grow to be quite large, with some weighing in at 20 pounds or more.

“When I went outside to take more pictures, he dropped the duck and ran. I was going to go see if the duck was alive, then he just flew away after about 30 seconds,” said Hauser with a laugh. “He was obviously playing dead.”

Hauser suspects this Maine coon is living on its own and attempted to have duck for dinner.

“He is always hanging around here,” she said. “My neighbour said there are no quails here, now we know why.”

