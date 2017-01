Photo: Randy Millis

A girl was transported to hospital following a sledding accident at the playing fields on Lillooet Crescent in Kelowna on Saturday afternoon.

Kelowna Fire Department Platoon Capt. Scott Cronquist said the girl who was sledding in the area hit a tree and required medical assistance.

The fire department assisted B.C. Ambulance with loading the patient into an ambulance and she was taken to hospital.

The extent of her injuries is not known at this time.

.