Kelowna  

Ski groomer catches fire

A grooming machine caught fire this morning on the cross-country ski trails at Big White.

Skier Kevin Edgecomb came across the incident while skiing below the Happy Valley area of the resort east of Kelowna.

The machine operator apparently got out of the groomer safely and was unhurt.

"Interesting run this a.m. ... first cold, then hot!" Edgecomb posted on Facebook.

There is no word yet on what may have caused the fire.

The resort remains open and has 25 kilometres of Nordic trails.

December 12, 2016 @ 08:30 am
