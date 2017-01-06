37392
Kelowna  

New year, new CEO

The Kelowna Chamber of Commerce is looking for a new leader.

The board of directors have announced that the organization will be starting the new year with a new CEO, to replace Caroline Grover. 

Grover held the position since 2011 and was the main reason the Chamber was recognized as "Chamber of the Year" While Grover was there she helped establish the Women's Leadership Network, Young People in buisinessprograms, and the hosting of both the B.C and Canadian Chamber of Commerce annual conferences in Kelowna. 

The search for new leadership will begin immediately. 

