KGH at 131% capacity

Kelowna General Hospital is bursting at the seams.

The hospital is currently at 131 per cent of capacity, resulting in longer wait times and some patients being housed in hallways.

An outbreak of influenza and gastrointestinal illness is partly to blame for the large volume of patients.

In a news release Friday afternoon, Interior Health states an outbreak in several residential care facilities means KGH is also caring for some of those ill residents.

"An outbreak at a care facility can also mean admissions may be restricted, so we have been unable to discharge some healthy residents back to their care homes," IH said in the release.

"Having said that, our staff and physicians are working extremely hard and are providing safe, quality care to all hospital patients, regardless of this increase in volume."

KGH was at 130 per cent of capacity Thursday, but officials note the number can fluctuate on a daily, even hourly basis.

They further state the number of people being cared for in hallways also fluctuates as patients are either moved between units and floors, or are sent home.

"We understand that this is not ideal and we empathize with the patients who find themselves in this situation. It’s important to note that the medical needs of these patients are being met.

"Our staff are always working to minimize the amount of time any patient may spend in a hallway setting, and to find an appropriate place for everyone based on their medical need."

Despite the number of patients being treated, Interior Health is reassuring the public they are providing safe patient care, an are open and available to care for anyone who comes to the hospital.

"If a person feels they require emergency care, they are encouraged to come to the emergency department (ED). We do ask that people be patient when waiting to be seen in the ED, as people are seen and treated based on the urgency of their needs."