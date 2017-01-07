Grand GM heads south

Photo: Spirit Ridge

The Delta Grand's loss is Spirit Ridge's gain.

Longtime general manager of the landmark Kelowna waterfront hotel Daniel Bibby is departing to head up the Spirit Ridge at NK'MIP Resort in Osoyoos.

The move will be effective shortly.

“We are thrilled to have retained a proven motivational leader who shares our passion for exceptional guest service and quality of facility,” said Delwen Stander, president of the Spirit Ridge board.

Bibby was GM at the Delta Grand for eight years.

His appointment is in tandem with ongoing work at Spirit Ridge by Mike Campol of MJC Hospitality Solutions.

Campol will remain as special consultant to the board.

Spirit Ridge, on Osoyoos Indian Band lands, boasts world-class fine dining, golf, a full-service spa, winery and activities for the whole family.