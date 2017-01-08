37392

Kelowna  

Doing it up for Canada 150

Kelowna is going to dress the part, as the city and country celebrate Canada's 150th birthday.

The city has taken $50,000 from each of the last three budgets to provide grants for events, to beautify the city, and challenge residents to get involved.

Of that money, $20,000 will be earmarked for community engagement and beautification. Red and white tulips will be planted and commemorative banners erected. Residents will be challenged to collectively volunteer 150,000 hours, and toolkits will be created with themes such as 150 ways to be neighbourly and 150 activities to do in Kelowna.

On the event side, a $35,000 grant has been provided to Festivals Kelowna for community celebrations. These will include enhancements to Canada Day, Pianos in the Park, Arts on the Avenue and Parks Alive.

Sesquicentennial grants ($60,000) will assist celebratory programs planned for the Kelowna Museum, Art Galley, Ballet Kelowna, and Chamber Music Kelowna. An adaptation of 'A Christmas Carol,' using Kelowna's historical beginnings, will also be produced.

An additional $35,000 is still available to applicants who show a connection to the city's Canada 150 themes.

