Record seizures at SPCA

The BC SPCA saw a record number of large-scale animal seizures in 2016.

Nearly 500 animals in distress, including dogs, cats, horses and farm animals, were taken into custody.

In one incident, 66 dogs and puppies were seized from a Langley puppy mill in February. In March, 82 dogs and cats were seized from a Surrey breeder.

“The SPCA is used to dealing with significant numbers of animals annually – more than 35,000 animals enter our shelters every year,” said CEO Craig Daniell. “But having 70 or 80 sick, injured and highly contagious animals come into care on the same day requires a very different level of response.”

With a $5 million contribution from the provincial government and donor contributions, the SPCA began replacing or refurbishing shelters in 12 communities this past year. These include new large-animal facilities in Surrey and Kelowna and a specialized site for seized cats in Surrey.

Having those facilities in the case of large seizures helps biosecurity to prevent the spread of disease.

“Many of the animals rescued from puppy mills in 2016 were suffering from parvovirus, ringworm and other highly contagious and life-threatening illnesses,” said Daniell. “These animals have multiple and complex care needs and require specialized treatment and housing areas.”

In addition, a state-of-the-art Community Animal Centre has been built in Nanaimo, and planning is at an advanced stage for new facilities in Kamloops, Castlegar and Dawson Creek.

The second phase of the capital plan will focus on new facilities in Prince George, Vancouver and the Fraser Valley, and the final phase will include new SPCA centres in the Shuswap and Campbell River, and refurbishments to the Kelowna, Surrey and Cowichan shelters.