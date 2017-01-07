38252
32861

Kelowna  

Record seizures at SPCA

- | Story: 185326

The BC SPCA saw a record number of large-scale animal seizures in 2016.

Nearly 500 animals in distress, including dogs, cats, horses and farm animals, were taken into custody.

In one incident, 66 dogs and puppies were seized from a Langley puppy mill in February. In March, 82 dogs and cats were seized from a Surrey breeder.

“The SPCA is used to dealing with significant numbers of animals annually – more than 35,000 animals enter our shelters every year,” said CEO Craig Daniell. “But having 70 or 80 sick, injured and highly contagious animals come into care on the same day requires a very different level of response.”

With a $5 million contribution from the provincial government and donor contributions, the SPCA began replacing or refurbishing shelters in 12 communities this past year. These include new large-animal facilities in Surrey and Kelowna and a specialized site for seized cats in Surrey.

Having those facilities in the case of large seizures helps biosecurity to prevent the spread of disease.

“Many of the animals rescued from puppy mills in 2016 were suffering from parvovirus, ringworm and other highly contagious and life-threatening illnesses,” said Daniell. “These animals have multiple and complex care needs and require specialized treatment and housing areas.”

In addition, a state-of-the-art Community Animal Centre has been built in Nanaimo, and planning is at an advanced stage for new facilities in Kamloops, Castlegar and Dawson Creek.

The second phase of the capital plan will focus on new facilities in Prince George, Vancouver and the Fraser Valley, and the final phase will include new SPCA centres in the Shuswap and Campbell River, and refurbishments to the Kelowna, Surrey and Cowichan shelters.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kelowna News

36282
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.
36509


37590


Real Estate
2837735
1106 Henderson Drive
5 bedrooms 3 baths
$675,000
more details


34963


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Chief
Chief Kelowna SPCA >


37589


36106


Hammer Trick

Hammer Trick

Must Watch
There’s a debate about whether or not this is real. You decide.
adam_driver_remembers_carrie_fishers_bright_spirit_and_generous_energy.jpg
Adam Driver remembers Carrie Fisher’s ‘bright spirit and generous energy’
Showbiz
Adam Driver has paid tribute to his late Star Wars co-star Carrie...
Sorry!
Best of Seven – Board Games
Galleries
Well, here we are deep in winter hibernation mode. What’s...
Honda unveils ingenious self-balancing motorcycle
Honda unveils ingenious self-balancing motorcycle
Must Watch
If you’ve found that the hardest part of riding a...
ryan_seacrest_mariah_careys_televised_concert_drama_was_unfortunate.jpg
Ryan Seacrest: ‘Mariah Carey’s televised concert drama was unfortunate’
Music
TV and radio personality Ryan Seacrest has broken his silence...
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
December 12, 2016 @ 08:30 am
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
37058