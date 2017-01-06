40 new teachers locally

The president of the Central Okanagan Teacher's Association is overjoyed after receiving news the province is providing $50 million as a first instalment for new teachers in an agreement with the B.C. Teachers' Federation.

"Government has finally come around for public education," beamed Susan Bauhart. "The needs are there."

Bauhart expects School District 23 will receive about four per cent of the funding, which translates to about $2 million.

That would normally pay for about 20 teachers over a full school year, but, because hiring will take place immediately for the balance of the current year, it will mean about 40 new teachers in the district.

Where the new resources will be used will be determined locally.

"Those meetings will have to occur quickly, because we are targeting teachers hired and working at the beginning of February. So, this is a real fast track."

Bauhart has already reached out to COTA reps in each of the district's 42 schools to determine individual needs.

She said it could be more than just teachers that are brought into the district.

"It could be teacher-librarians, classroom support positions, literacy support, resource teachers, counsellors. The list is long."

She believes many of the teachers hired will come from the temporary teacher on-call list.

The announcement stems from a Supreme Court ruling in November that a law imposed by the province blocking teachers' from bargaining class sizes was unconstitutional.