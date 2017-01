Photo: Contributed

Residents of Kelowna's Joe Rich area are advised a cougar has been seen prowling the neighbourhood.

One resident says a cougar was spotted on Three Forks Road on Thursday.

"I think it's very important for everyone to know, especially seeing as it was near residences," said the tipster, who sent in a photo of the wildcat prowling at night.

Small pet owners are advised to keep their animals inside.