Santa bus a big hit

Santa Sleigh Bus driver "Bernard the Elf" describes this year's fundraiser as “absolutely fantastic!” 

Kelowna Transit riders contributed more than $37,000 in cash, toys, gift cards and food in support of the Salvation Army's Christmas hamper campaign.

This year’s breakdown is a follows:

  • Cash donations $6,160
  • 810 toys $16,200
  • Food and gift cards $14,710
  • Total $37,070

Over the past 14 years, the Santa bus has collected $383,971.69.

"It warms all our hearts in knowing we helped to provide, over Christmas alone, 560 children and families throughout the Kelowna Regional area in celebrating a wonderful Christmas, including all the trimmings," Bernard, AKA Frank Teichmann.

