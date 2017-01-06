Photo: file photo

The Kelowna Salvation Army appears to have had a record breaking Christmas campaign.

The organization says they have already eclipsed their goal of $750,000 and expect to reach $800,000 once final donations are processed.

“We are so grateful for the generosity of this community” says Pastor Darryl Burry, Executive Director of The Salvation Army Central Okanagan. “The financial support we received from the kettles and our Christmas appeal will support the year-round programming and services we offer here in the Central Okanagan.”

Burry also thanked the volunteers who made the campaign possible.

“We are so blessed to have a community that cares for others and wants to make an impact in people’s lives.”

The Salvation Army says they were able to share Christmas with 560 local families, which included toys for over 1,100 local kids.

A major part of the campaign was the “Santa Sleigh Bus”, which raised over $37,000 worth of food, gift cards, toys and cash donations. Over the past fourteen years, the Kelowna Regional Transit campaign has raised $383,971.