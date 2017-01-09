38252

Kelowna  

Raising standards for water

- | Story: 185271

Research at UBC Okanagan is raising safety standards for the use of recycled water.

The Okanagan campus has developed guidelines for the microbial quality of recycled water for non-potable uses including laundry, landscape irrigation, agriculture, vehicle washing and fire-fighting. Grey water from laundry, dishwashing and showers, and black water from toilets can be recycled provided the proposed water quality guidelines are maintained.

The study used E. coli as an indicator of microbial water quality. E. coli is the best gauge for contamination and indicates possible pathogens. 

“Our methodology and recommended values were successfully applied to three wastewater treatment plants in the Okanagan Valley,” says Study author Gyan Chhipi-Shrestha

The guidelines are a first step to establishing safe and publicly-accepted regulations for water recycling. Chhipi-Shrestha noted that in a 2013 Canada-wide survey public perception on reclaimed water shows that 80 per cent of people are willing to use reclaimed water for toilet flushing and irrigation of public parks, golf courses and gardens.

“We have proven the feasibility that reclaimed water, which the Canadian public is willing to use for non-potable purposes, is a doable option,” says Chhipi-Shrestha.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Kelowna News

Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.
36509


37590


Real Estate
2887311
460 Collett Road
4 bedrooms 3 baths
$1,195,000
more details
38163


37968


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Cassidy
Cassidy Kelowna SPCA >


37589


36683


thetango-dailydose-1206201678

Daily Dose – January 9, 2017

Daily Dose
Take aim at today’s Daily Dose!
thetango-dailydose-0106201787
Daily Dose – January 9, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
You’ll want to be seated for this gallery.
ed_sheeran_played_new_music_to_random_strangers_while_drunk.jpg
Ed Sheeran played new music to random strangers while drunk
Music
Ed Sheeran ended up playing his new music to strangers when he...
Cricket fielding gone wrong
Cricket fielding gone wrong
Must Watch
“Oh Full impact just where you don’t want it.”
casey_affleck_pulls_out_of_directing_comeback_-_report.jpg
Casey Affleck pulls out of directing comeback – report
Showbiz
Actor and filmmaker Casey Affleck will reportedly no longer be...
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
December 12, 2016 @ 08:30 am
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
38170