Raising standards for water

Research at UBC Okanagan is raising safety standards for the use of recycled water.

The Okanagan campus has developed guidelines for the microbial quality of recycled water for non-potable uses including laundry, landscape irrigation, agriculture, vehicle washing and fire-fighting. Grey water from laundry, dishwashing and showers, and black water from toilets can be recycled provided the proposed water quality guidelines are maintained.

The study used E. coli as an indicator of microbial water quality. E. coli is the best gauge for contamination and indicates possible pathogens.

“Our methodology and recommended values were successfully applied to three wastewater treatment plants in the Okanagan Valley,” says Study author Gyan Chhipi-Shrestha

The guidelines are a first step to establishing safe and publicly-accepted regulations for water recycling. Chhipi-Shrestha noted that in a 2013 Canada-wide survey public perception on reclaimed water shows that 80 per cent of people are willing to use reclaimed water for toilet flushing and irrigation of public parks, golf courses and gardens.

“We have proven the feasibility that reclaimed water, which the Canadian public is willing to use for non-potable purposes, is a doable option,” says Chhipi-Shrestha.