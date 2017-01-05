38252

Kelowna  

Nurses busy over holidays

Nurses in B.C. were run off their feet over the Christmas holidays with some being ordered to work overtime shifts.

Gayle Duteil, president of the B.C. Nurses Union said the emergency room in Kelowna had the busiest Boxing Day on record with more than 320 patient visits.

Lower Mainland hospitals were also dealing with a massive increase in patients because of what Duteil called a “perfect storm” of circumstances.

Doctor's officers were closed over the holidays as were many walk in clinics, combined with the height of flu season and harsh weather, emergency rooms were swamped with patients.

Duteil did not have patient numbers for Vernon and Penticton, but said no hospital was spared.

“It's a province-wide issue right now,” said Duteil noting some hospitals in the Lower Mainland mandated nurses to work overtime. “I do know every emergency across the province is jammed full, and certainly the Interior is no exception.

“We have nurses in Kelowna General working 16 hour shifts. It's a long shift. These are not quiet shifts. It's very hard to work a 12 hour shift. Now, we are seeing longer shifts and they are being asked to work six or seven of these in a row.”

Duteil said there is a real concern about nurses becoming burnt out because of the workload.

“The last couple weeks, people have been flooding to emergency departments. It's quite distressing to the nurses. They are becoming physically and mentally fatigued,” she said.

“This is really just poorly planned staffing by health authorities over a number of years. It is very bad, we have hundreds of vacancies across this province.”

