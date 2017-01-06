38252

Kelowna  

Olympians eyeing Kelowna

An Olympic power couple who dominated the 2016 Games have their eyes set on Kelowna as their forever home.

Brianne Theisen-Eaton, of Saskatoon, never thought a place could make both her and husband Ashton Eaton's this happy. Ashton is an American, and resides in Oregon.

“We both made a checklist of the things we would want in a place, and Kelowna checked pretty much every box off both of our lists,” she said.

The couple announced their departure from track and field in unison.

They met while attending the University of Oregon, where Brianne trained in heptathlon, winning bronze in Rio. Ashton won back-to-back golds in decathlon.

The pair said when they picture raising their children, Canada tops the list.

They tossed around the idea of living in Vancouver, but everyone kept telling them to visit Kelowna.

“Everyone kept telling us ‘you have to go to the Okanagan Valley, at least just check it out. You’ll fall in love with it,’” explained Brianne.

They explored the city with friends, went to the farmer’s market, walked by the lake, drove to Vernon and Penticton, played golf at Predator Ridge and even met with Mayor Colin Basran.

In the spring, the couple plan on returning to finalize their decision.

The thing that surprised them most about Kelowna was how willing people are to help each other.

“Even people who didn't know who we were, were so nice and so friendly and willing to help, even if it was just finding something in the grocery store,” she said.

