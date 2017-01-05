App gone to the dogs

Photo: Madison Erhardt

It just got easier for dog owners in the Central Okanagan to save when they purchase or renew their dog license for 2017.

Thanks to the ‘My Dog Matters’ App created for the Regional District of Central Okanagan, renewing can be quick and painless.

The App is believed to be the first developed for local governments in Canada and allows dog owners to renew a dog license from a mobile device.

“We’ve been working for the past few years to make dog licensing as easy and convenient as possible,” Communication Officer Bruce Smith said. “This is especially good news for those owners who want to use electronic devices to renew, or who might head south early each year and are concerned about renewing their license before the February 28th deadline.”

Feb. 28 is the final day for new license purchases and renewals at the discounted rate of $20 for a dog that’s spayed or neutered and $60 if not. After that, the fees go up to $40 and $80.

Starting March 1st owners renewing or purchasing a new license pay the regular fee of $40 for dogs that are spayed/neutered and $80 if not.