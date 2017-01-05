Canada goes for gold

37392
In their best game of 2017 The Canadians sunk Sweden 5-2 in the semi-finals.  

The victory sets up a re-match with Team U.S.A tonight in the world junior finals.

The Americans punched their tickets to the gold medal game after a 4-3 shootout win over the Russians. 
The Canadians last won gold in 2015 over Russia on home soil when the games were split between Montreal and Toronto.

The Canadian team battled the U.S in the round robin, but fell 3-1. No doubt tonight will be a blood bath.  

Our reporter Madison Erhardt hit the streets of Kelowna asking people if Canada will win it all. 

