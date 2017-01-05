Body was missing man's

RCMP confirm the identity of a body discovered Tuesday on a construction dirt pile in downtown Kelowna was missing man Benjamin Reichert.

Reichert, 39, was reported missing on Monday.

His body was found about 5:30 p.m. the next day, on the undeveloped lot at the intersection of Water Street (Clement Avenue) and Ellis Street, across from Prospera Place arena.

The death is not believed to be suspicious in nature, RCMP Cpl. Jesse O'Donaghey said in a press release.

The investigation has now been turned over to the B.C. Coroners Service.

"We extend our deepest condolences to Benjamin’s family and friends during this difficult time," said O’Donaghey.

Police continue to work with the Coroners Service on the investigation.