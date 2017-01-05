37392

Kelowna  

Body was missing man's

- | Story: 185244

RCMP confirm the identity of a body discovered Tuesday on a construction dirt pile in downtown Kelowna was missing man Benjamin Reichert.

Reichert, 39, was reported missing on Monday.

His body was found about 5:30 p.m. the next day, on the undeveloped lot at the intersection of Water Street (Clement Avenue) and Ellis Street, across from Prospera Place arena.

The death is not believed to be suspicious in nature, RCMP Cpl. Jesse O'Donaghey said in a press release.

The investigation has now been turned over to the B.C. Coroners Service.

"We extend our deepest condolences to Benjamin’s family and friends during this difficult time," said O’Donaghey.

Police continue to work with the Coroners Service on the investigation.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Kelowna News

Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips > Castanet pays for news tips. Email us a news tip, photo, or video and your name will be in a draw for our weekly news tip prize $25.
36599


37590


Real Estate
2930659
Summerland res on multi family lot
$424,000
more details




Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Lola
Lola Kelowna SPCA >


37589




thetango-tipjars-0105201786

Creative tip jars that deserve to make all the money

Galleries
Admit it, you would throw some money into these tip jars.
thetango-tipjars-0105201776
Creative tip jars that deserve to make all the money (2)
Galleries
The Tango needs to set up a retail location strictly for the sake...
Mind-boggling juggling skills
Mind-boggling juggling skills
Must Watch
Interesting how each person has such wildly different styles.
amber_heard_accuses_johnny_depp_of_punishing_her_with_drawn_out_divorce_battle.jpg
Amber Heard accuses Johnny Depp of ‘punishing’ her with drawn out divorce battle
Showbiz
Amber Heard has accused Johnny Depp of punishing her by drawing...
Man Jackie-Chans a scooter thief that took his phone
Man Jackie-Chans a scooter thief that took his phone
Must Watch
What a badass. Didn’t even take the cigarette out of his...
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
December 12, 2016 @ 08:30 am
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
35762