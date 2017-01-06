Y opens new fitness centre

Photo: David Wylie

A new fitness centre is opening in downtown Kelowna.

The centre, operated by the YMCA of Okanagan, will operate on the main floor of the new Interior Health building on Doyle Avenue.

According to the Y, the fitness centre will consist of 7,500 square feet, with state-of-the-art cardio and strength equipment, an 800-square-foot group fitness studio, dedicated cycle studio, lockers and showers.

“We are thrilled to join the downtown Kelowna community,” said Sharon Peterson, CEO of YMCA Okanagan.

“This new fitness centre will help thousands of people improve their health and wellness through the delivery of quality, affordable YMCA programs and services in an approachable and friendly environment.”

Peterson says locating within the Interior Health complex will offer clients health and fitness resources to assist in their transition out of the health care system.

This will be the third health and fitness centre operated by the Y in the region.

Construction will begin at the end of the month and is expected to be fully operational by late spring.

Memberships to the downtown centre will be available in February.