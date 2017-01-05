Power demand skyrockets

Photo: FortisBC

Power use spiked in Kelowna, Wednesday, as temperatures plunged.

Utility company FortisBC says Kelowna's electricity demand was the highest so far this season.

Electricity use peaked at 307 megawatts. That's 25 per cent more than the end of November, and three per cent greater than the last cold snap in mid-December.

Throughout the FortisBC system, Wednesday produced the highest demand in eight years.

Wednesday's peak (6 p.m.) electricity draw was 731 megawatts, the highest since a record of 746 megawatts was set in December 2008.

While demand for natural gas continues to be high in the Interior, the highest usage day this season remains Dec. 16, which was 50 per cent higher than the end of November. The record load on the system was in November 2014.

In an effort to keep energy consumption, and costs down, Fortis recommends the following steps: