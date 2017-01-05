New injection site pops up

Photo: Contributed

A second pop-up safe-injection site has opened up in Rutland.

The site, manned by a group of concerned Kelowna citizens, opened up Wednesday afternoon in a parking lot next to Rutland Centennial Hall.

It will open again today and tomorrow from 4 to 8 p.m.

Group spokesman Chad Smith said they had one user come by Wednesday.

"The man that did come in said he was here 'because I want to make sure I'm OK,'" said Smith.

He said the man told him it's scary out there.

"We just don't know what's in our stuff," he was told.

Interior Health had proposed to open two injection sites late last year. However, one site on Asher Road in Rutland was scrapped at the last minute after concerns were raised by tenants in the building.

Some neighbours around the Roxby Park area were upset when the pop-up site was first launched on Boxing Day. Smith said there have been no such concerns raised this time.

He hopes this is the last time the group will feel the need to provide this service.

The hope, he says, is Interior Health is able to find a permanent location somewhere in Rutland.

The pop-up site was manned by three volunteers, Wednesday. All volunteers are trained in the use of Naloxone, a drug that counteracts the affects of a drug overdose.