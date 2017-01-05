Snow budget, s'no worry

Photo: Contributed

Despite an early, and prolonged start to the 2016-17 snow season, the City of Kelowna is on target with its snow-clearing budget.

City council provides crews a budget of $1.6 million annually, and roadways construction supervisor Steve Bryans says the city used it all by the end of the year.

The budget year runs from Jan.1 to Dec. 31 each year, and Bryans says the latter part of the 2015-16 snow season was slow enough to allow for the busier than normal December the city experienced.

"We were fortunate last year that we had a couple of big storms and that was it. We had quite a bit of budget left coming into December," he said.

"This December was a bit of an anomaly. We don't normally have snow on the ground for a long period of time. We've been going since Dec. 10 right through."