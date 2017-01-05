37392

Kelowna  

All clear at gas station

- | Story: 185200

UPDATE 10:45 a.m.

It's back to business as usual at the Shell gas station on the corner or Richter Street and Harvey Avenue in  Kelowna.

The station was cordoned off by police for more than an hour Thursday morning after a suspicious item was discovered outside the building.

Several officers and a police dog were at the scene.

RCMP have determined the item is not a threat. It has been removed.

ORIGINAL: 10 a.m.

Police are investigating a suspicious package at a Shell Canada gas station in Kelowna. 

Officers arrived on scene at Harvey Avenue and Richter Street about 9 a.m. Thursday. 

Unconfirmed reports say it may have been a bomb threat.

Investigators have requested that a police dog specifically trained in detecting explosive materials be brought in. 

A resident who works in the building next to the gas station said there was a suspicious package by the front door. 

